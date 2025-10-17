Air Peace connects Africa, Caribbean with new charter flights

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has concluded plans to begin monthly commercial charter service between Lagos and Accra to Antigua and Barbados connecting Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

A statement by Air Peace’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, said the new route would connect Lagos and Accra to Antigua and Barbados, with onward extensions to Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica.

The statement reads: “This new route represents a major step in Air Peace’s commitment to expanding Africa’s connectivity as the only carrier with direct flights from West and Central Regions of Africa to the Caribbean, creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between both regions.

“This initiative underscores Air Peace’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and creating new gateways for African travellers to explore the Caribbean.

“Building on the airline’s previous successful Caribbean operations — including its historic Lagos–Montego Bay (Jamaica) charter in 2020 and the Abuja–St. Kitts & Nevis service in 2025 — this new initiative reinforces Air Peace’s strategic vision to bridge continents and enhance interregional travel.”