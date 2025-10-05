A’Ibom: Gov Eno denies withdrawal of Udom’s security details

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dismissed reports alleging that he ordered the withdrawal of security personnel attached to his predecessor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the governor described the claims as a “false alarm” and urged the public to disregard them.

“The Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor,” Umanah clarified. “There has been no complaint or report from any former Governor or their media aides about withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it.”

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to peace and stability, Umanah said Governor Eno remains focused on promoting unity and good governance across the state.

“Governor Eno will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law,” he added.