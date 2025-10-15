AI now matter of sovereignty, defence, govt and banks must fund it, says Alliance4AI co-founder

Co-founder of Alliance4AI, Alex Tsado, has called on African governments and major financial institutions to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, warning that the technology has become a critical issue of sovereignty, defence, and national competitiveness.

Speaking on the Emerging Tech Stage at TechCabal’s Moonshot 2025 conference, Tsado said access to Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) — the hardware backbone of AI development — is now too important to be left solely to private innovators.

“The GPUs are expensive, so we must include the government and large banks,” Tsado said. “These machines have become symbols of intelligence and represent the future of sovereignty, defence, and investment. We must start somewhere. We’re giving stakeholders plans that will encourage government and the big banks to join this crusade.”



He emphasised that Africa’s future relevance in the global AI ecosystem will depend on deliberate efforts to build local capacity and infrastructure that ensures technological independence.



Also speaking at the session, Jade Abbott, Co-founder of Lelapa AI, noted that while fewer people are building machine learning tools from scratch, more innovators are now leveraging generative AI systems to create practical solutions.

“There have been various aspects of machine learning—developing your tool from scratch—but while fewer people are doing that, more are jumping on AI,” Abbott said.



Abbott added that responsible AI development must remain a top priority, highlighting Lelapa AI’s commitment to embedding safety and transparency in its models from the start.



“We’ve been building responsible AI. When you’re thinking of the idea, you’re already annotating guidelines of safety to mitigate risks,” she explained. “It’s about ensuring transparency—who you’re limiting, who you’re selling to, and running safety tests.”