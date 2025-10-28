AI ‘ll play defining role in Africa’s next chapter of digital economy – Nsofor

As Kora host biggest AI summits

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading payment infrastructure company, Kora, Mr. Dickson Nsofor has posited that Artificial Intelligence would play a defining role in the next chapter of Africa’s digital economy.

Nsofor stated this while briefing newsmen on plans to host its 2025 edition of Sundown Sessions, themed “AI in Africa: Scaling Beyond the Hype.”



He said , “We’re not just talking about AI, we’re applying it to solve real problems in payments, risk management, and business growth.

“We’re bringing together the people building Africa’s AI future to ensure the continent takes an active role in this global transformation.



“The sessions promises to gather the brightest minds in Africa’s AI, technology, and fintech ecosystems.

The event is free and will be held on November 8, 2025.”



According to Nsofor this year’s edition would explores how AI is reshaping Africa’s business and creative landscapes, moving beyond the hype to real-world use cases, opportunities, and innovation.

The event will feature two key conversations that will define Africa’s AI future: How AI will reshape business models in Africa and uncovering the opportunities investors are pursuing.

“Our confirmed speakers for the second edition include Co-Founder and CEO, Piggyvest,Somtochukwu Ifezue, CEO & Creative Director, I.N Official Ltd), Ifeanyi Nwune, Banking and Tech Industry Practitioner,Frank Atat, CEO, Onus Financial Services, Onyinye Olisah, Managing Partner, Aftra Partners, Alisha Golden ,CEO, Quidax, Buchi Okoro, Founding Partner, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Keynote Leslie Onwu ,Investor Accelerator Venture Fellow, Dream VC, Lexi Novitske ,General Partner, Norrsken, Anil Atmaramani ,Partner, Antler, and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu ,Founder & CEO, Nairametrics.”