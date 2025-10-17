AI: Governance failure, wage collapse bigger threat than technology — NASU

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has warned that corruption and bad governance, not Artificial Intelligence, AI, posed the greatest threat to the future of work and job security in Nigeria.

General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, made this assertion in his address at the 2025 Workshop of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Represented by a former President of the union, Ivor Takor, Prince Adeyemi who was the Chairman of the event, said while AI was transforming the global workplace, it should not be seen as a destroyer of jobs but as a tool for enhancing productivity and empowering workers willing to adapt.

“I do not share the school of thought that AI has come to displace workers or destroy jobs. On the contrary, AI is here to enhance productivity, save time, and empower workers who are willing to embrace it.

“AI cannot think for us, nor can it take responsibility for our work. Its limitations, including the now well-known challenge of hallucinations, mean that we must critically scrutinise and refine whatever output it generates,” Adeyemi noted

He argued that technology alone cannot guarantee a prosperous future of work unless governance and economic justice are prioritised.

He accused successive governments of institutionalising corruption, which he described as Nigeria’s “real economic policy. Corruption has eaten deeply into the fabric of governance in our country, so much so that it has become institutionalised. Every government has been and continues to be submerged in corruption.

Adeyemi lamented the rising wage compression and worsening living conditions of Nigerian workers amid inflation and declining real incomes, accusing corporate bodies of prioritising profits over workers’ welfar

He urged labour writers to remain courageous and independent in exposing injustices, despite pressures from political and commercial interests that often stifle truth in mainstream and online media.