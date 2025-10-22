AGRIFOOD: Nigeria assures commitment to South South Cooperation

Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Government has reassured and reaffirmed it’s commitment to the South-South and Triangular Cooperation, SSTC, to boost agrifood transformation.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, during the Ministerial Dialogue on SSTC at 2025 World Food Forum (WFF), as part event earmarked to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), held in Rome, Italy, recently.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Department of Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the SSTC is an initiative basically to boost agrifood transformation, promoting sustainable development by sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources among members.

Meanwhile, the Minister explained that the SSTC aims to strengthen the collective bargaining power of developing countries in global forums and foster a more equitable international economic system.

He also said that South–South Cooperation has become a vital part of Nigeria’s agricultural development strategy, fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and inclusive growth.

He stressed that effective cooperation must be rooted in mutual respect, national ownership, and measurable outcomes, describing SSTC as one of the most practical and cost-effective models for achieving food security and shared prosperity.

He revealed that Nigeria’s partnership with FAO and China under the SSTC framework has yielded tangible results, including advances in technology transfer, farmer training, aquaculture development, and the establishment of Regional Multi-Service Extension Centers nationwide.

He said: “The lessons we continue to draw from our partnerships with China, Brazil, and other developing nations reaffirm that the Global South has the capacity, knowledge, and innovation needed to solve its own challenges if we work together in solidarity.”

Meanwhile, according to the Minister, Nigeria’s current priorities are to deepen SSTC impact which includes; Institutional Strengthening: integrating SSTC programmes into national agricultural strategies to ensure alignment with Nigeria’s National Agrifood Systems Transformation Agenda, Sustainable Financing: establishing flexible funding mechanisms and encouraging blended finance models to scale up South–South partnerships and projects, Technology and Knowledge Exchange: promoting collaboration on climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, mechanization, and digital solutions to enhance productivity and resilience, Regional Integration: advancing Nigeria’s leadership within ECOWAS to foster sub-regional agricultural trade, research linkages, and policy harmonization.

In his remarks, Director – General, FAO, Dr. Qu Dongyu, lauded Nigeria and other member countries for their sustained commitment towards building inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems.

He added that the next phase of South–South Cooperation must be backed by stronger institutional frameworks and targeted investments.