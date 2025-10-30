AGM: Bayelsa KEFFESO HCDT reports N15.2bn surplus

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The KEFFESO Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), in partnership with NNPC Limited/First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), on Thursday held its inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM), reporting a surplus of N15.259 billion for the period from November 2023 to October 2024.

According to the Finance, Audit, Accounts, and Risk Committee, the trust recorded a total income of N15.635 billion while incurring expenses of N375.5 million.

The event, held in Yenagoa under the theme “Advancing Accountability and Sustainable Growth,” featured remarks from NNPCL Group CEO, Engr. Bashir Ojulari, who described the HCDT as “the cornerstone of our common goal, a platform that ensures development is community-led, participatory, and sustainable.” Represented by Chief Upstream Officer, Mina Loveday, Ojulari highlighted accountability, documentation, and sustainability as key principles driving the trust’s success.

He urged members to embrace unity and collective responsibility, stating, “This inaugural AGM is not just a meeting. It is the foundation of a legacy of transparency, accountability, and partnership that will define the next chapter of our journey together. May this meeting mark the beginning of lasting peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of Brass and Southern Ijaw.”

In his remarks, Managing Director of First E&P, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, represented by Emmanuel Etomi, praised the HCDT for its impactful development initiatives. He noted that the trust has become “a model of collaboration founded on mutual trust, transparency, and shared aspirations for development,” citing achievements in education, healthcare, and community infrastructure.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, King Moses Theophilus, described the AGM as a platform for transparency, accountability, and continued stakeholder engagement. He highlighted that since its inauguration in September 2023, the HCDT has successfully implemented programs in 11 primary and seven post-primary schools, strengthening education and healthcare services.

Theophilus emphasized the HCDT’s forward-looking agenda: “Sustainable community development is a continuous journey. As we look towards 2025 and beyond, our focus will shift towards high-impact projects, economic empowerment, and institutional strengthening to support measurable social transformation.”

On future plans, the Finance, Accounts, Audit, and Risk Management Committee (FAARC) announced in-house training sessions for its sub-committees and the Board of Trustees, as well as budget preparation workshops to finalize the 2025 budget. Key priority areas include road infrastructure improvement, health facility upgrades, and education infrastructure enhancement across all KEFFESO HCDT communities.

The AGM underscores the trust’s commitment to community-led, accountable, and sustainable development, reinforcing the partnership between host communities and the oil and gas sector in Bayelsa State.