Agbowa-Ikosi leaders debunk Oko Baba market invasion rumour

By Efe Onodjae

Community leaders in Agbowa-Ikosi have dismissed reports alleging that hoodlums and land grabbers have invaded the area, harassing residents and robbing customers patronising traders at the Oko Baba (qlqSawmill) Plank Market in Agbowa-Ikosi, Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, Lagos State.

Describing the claims as false and misleading, the Baale of Igbogi Sawmill, Agbowa-Ikosi, Chief Semiu Shipe, insisted that the community and the Oko Baba (Sawmill) plank market remain peaceful and conducive for business.

“That report is incorrect. Nobody is attacking any customer on the road or preventing anyone, including customers, from coming into the market to patronise traders,” he said.

Shipe explained that activities at the plank market have continued without incident, adding that both indigenes and security personnel safeguard the market round the clock.

“We have security manning both gates of the market and working with policemen to ensure safety. No one is being robbed or harassed. Those spreading such rumours are against the progress of the market,” he said.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for actualising the relocation of the market from Ebute Metta to Agbowa/Ikosi, and called for improved infrastructure in the community.

Similarly, the Chairman, Igbogi Community Development Association, Agbowa/Ikosi, Akeem Dehinsilu, debunked report of alleged insecurity, insisting that no robbery incidents had been recorded in or around the market.

“We heard reports on the radio about robberies around the sawmill, but nothing of the sort is happening. No customers were robbed as our security guards are on duty. They would have alerted us if there was any problem. Some people are only against the progress of the market,” Dehinsilu said.

A trader in the market, who identified herself as Mutiat, also corroborated the leaders’ position, saying business activities have been running smoothly.

“Since we were relocated here, we have not experienced any trouble or robbery. We are safe, doing our business peacefully, and making good sales,” she said.

The community leaders, therefore, urged the public to disregard reports of insecurity, maintaining that the community remains safe and thriving for business operations.