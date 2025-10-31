Again, Vanguard’s outreach restores vision, hope for over 81 Lagosians

Vanguard Newspaper presents free Eyes Glasses to Vendors and other Government agencies Beneficiaries in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

When Mrs. Adewumi Alade slipped on her new pair of eyeglasses, courtesy of Vanguard Newspapers’ medical Outreach, the world around her sharpened into focus and she said softly: “I am thrilled.”

Smiling as she gazed around the busy Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, she said “I appreciate Vanguard for giving us this glasses free of charge. The one I got from the hospital was already due, and I was planning to buy another one. Now there’s no need again. I am very grateful. I believe in Vanguard. I knew they would not disappoint us.”

For Mrs. Alade and 80 others who received free eyeglasses on Thursday, the gesture was more than a gift; it was a lifeline in a country where rising living costs make even basic healthcare unaffordable.

The exercise was part of Vanguard Media Limited’s ongoing medical outreach, which has so far provided free medical screening, medication, and fitted glasses to over 300 Nigerians, mostly newspaper vendors, agents, traders, local government staff, and community members.

“Vanguard should keep it up,” Mrs. Alade said as she held her glasses carefully. “From time to time, they should do this again. Many of us cannot afford what they are giving freely today.”

For Mr. Dele Adekunle, another beneficiary, the new glasses restored not just his sight but his joy. “Before now, I couldn’t see well, not even to read my Bible,” he said, beaming. “But as they gave me this glasses, everything changed. To buy one now is not easy. There is no money in the country. So I’m very happy. God bless Vanguard.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Orume Daniel, a newspaper agent at the Oshodi Zone told our reporter that for over 23 years in the business, the outreach was an act of kindness he never imagined coming from a media house.

“I have never experienced this kind of gesture from any media company except Vanguard,” he said passionately.

“What we used to get before was aprons or umbrellas, but these free glasses, BP drugs, and malaria medication are far more valuable. I’ve been on blood pressure drugs for 18 years, and Vanguard gave me medication free of charge. Even my last BP test showed improvement. God bless Vanguard and everyone who made this possible.”

He added that the glasses have already improved his work: “Now I can read clearly and attend to customers without strain. I call on other media houses to emulate Vanguard. This is how to build a true partnership with those of us on the field.”

Another veteran vendor, Mr. Anupali Oluwokele, was moved to tears as he received his glasses. “I’ve been in this business since my youth, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

“Many vendors have been struggling quietly. God bless Vanguard. I advise people to keep buying Vanguard newspapers because when you buy, you’re helping them to help others.”

For Tayo, another vendor, the outreach was more than a medical event — it was a message of care. “This is the first time I’m seeing an organization do this kind of medical outreach. Not everyone can afford to buy glasses or even pay for eye tests. Vanguard has shown that giving back is possible. I appeal to other media houses to follow this example so that more people can benefit.”

The sparkle in the eyes of many of these beneficiaries told a story beyond words, not just of restored vision, but of renewed dignity, care, and hope.

Addressing these happy Nigerians, the Technical Consultant to Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Patrick Oduone, said the outreach reflects Vanguard’s deep commitment to the welfare of its vendors, distributors, and communities nationwide.

“About three weeks ago, we conducted eye tests and medical screenings for our beneficiaries,” Oduone explained. “Today, we are back to distribute 81 free glasses. Since its inception, nearly 300 glasses have been given out. From next year, we plan to hold this outreach twice a year across Nigeria. Health is wealth, and Vanguard is determined to continue this effort.”

He added that Vanguard has set up a follow-up committee to monitor beneficiaries, ensure they continue their care, and provide additional medication for those unable to afford refills.

As the beneficiaries compared frames and tested their new sight, the atmosphere brimmed with gratitude. For many, it was a day they would not forget.