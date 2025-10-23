Again, troops repel Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks in Borno and Yobe states

FILE IMAGE

… Kill over 50 terrorists, recover arms, ammunition

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) with renewed vigour have successfully defeated terrorist attacks on multiple locations across the Joint Operations Area in the early hours of Thursday, 23rd October 2025.

A credible military source who is not authorised to talk to the press confirmed to our correspondent in Maiduguri Thursday morning that troops’ positions in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko, situated in Sector 1 (Borno State) and Sector 2 (Yobe State), were targeted in the failed attacks or invasion.

“The coordinated and simultaneous attacks by armed terrorists took place between midnight and 0400 hours.

He added that the coordinated offensive response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK.

“The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Theatre Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force.

“The combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all the locations. Troops also recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, 7 PKT machine guns, 5 RPG tubes, 2 GPMGs and hand grenades, along with thousands of assorted belted and loose rounds of different calibres.

“Additionally, over 70 of the wounded miscreants are still being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component in close coordination.

“Intelligence further revealed the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo manoeuvred from the Cameroon axis, while those that attacked Katarko emerged from the Timbuktu Triangle, a known terrorist enclave.

“Some of the gallant troops were wounded in action but are in stable condition. Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists’ armed drones and RPG fire during the battle, especially in Mafa and Dikwa, where a part of the defences was momentarily breached.” The Source further disclosed.

He noted that the Military High Command has commended the gallantry, doggedness and renewed charge of the troops. Their steadfast performance once again reaffirms the military’s unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against all threats, especially with the introduction of more boots and critical combat enablers into the theatre. End