Again, troops neutralise 10 Boko Haram terrorists in failed invasion on Borno council

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 10 members of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Gamboru Ngala local government area in Borno state have been killed by troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’. A reliable military source revealed on Sunday.

The failed invasion, which took place at about 11:50pm on Saturday, also led to troops recovering arms and ammunition.

Ngala in Borno Central shares a border with the Cameroon Republic of Cameroon and is about a 154 km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

More than 50 terrorists were killed by troops in a previous encounter at the Katarko axis last week.

The Source explained that “In a precision night operation, troops of Sector 1 from 24 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) successfully defeated a terrorist attempt to infiltrate into Gamboru Ngala from the Flatari axis. The miscreants subsequently diverted towards Dikwa after suffering casualties, but were again ambushed and scores neutralized on the Dikwa-Marte road.

“At approximately 23:50 hours on 25 October 2025, while manning a pre-established ambush position, the troops identified and engaged the hostile elements. The unit delivered heavy and accurate suppressive fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray.

“At first light, following a period of limited visibility, the area was systematically exploited. The subsequent clearance operation confirmed a total of 10 insurgents had been neutralized. A thorough search of the vicinity led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment.

“Recovered items include Firearms such as 5 AK-47 rifles, one PKT Machine gun, 3 locally-made (dane) guns and 2 fabricated pistols.

“Ammunition also recovered are 5 AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, a huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition and boxes of cartridges.

“While Equipment recovered includes two motorcycles, two bicycles and one radio.

“Likewise, Personal Effects were one dane gun barrel, one water flask, one raincoat, one blanket, and assorted charms”. He stated

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that the Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry, vigilance, and tactical proficiency during the operation.

The success of the ambush, according to a credible military source, underscores the effectiveness of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and reaffirms OPHK’s commitment to sustaining offensive operations, protecting civilians, and restoring lasting peace and stability in the North East region.

Vanguard News