Again, Enugu govt pulls down property used for kidnapping

Enugu State government yesterday demolished yet another building used for kidnapping, an action it said was in line with the laws of the state.



Security agencies had, during the week, rescued a kidnap victim at the demolished property, a bungalow at Umueze Awkunanaw in Nkanu West LGA of the state, used by the prime suspect, Igwenagu Ogbodo, and his gang for holding victims captive.



Ogbodo and some of his gang members, however, escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds when security agencies stormed the property.



Speaking to newsmen during the demolition, the Council Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, John Ogbodo, commended Governor Mbah for consistently demonstrating political will in the war against insecurity.

“The prime suspect and his gang kidnapped the person and brought him here. He was rescued and his vehicle recovered. Some arms and ammunition were equally recovered.



“I thank the governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his political will and demonstration of capacity in line with what he told Ndi Enugu that any house that harbours criminals or is used to aid criminality will be demolished. That is exactly what is happening here today and it is in line with the laws of Enugu State.



“This is not the first house to be demolished in Enugu by this administration, neither is it the second nor the third. But this is the first one to be demolished in Nkanu West, and I know this is going to be a deterrent to other criminal elements.



“I urge every community and Presidents-General to be very mindful of people around them. They should keep an eye on the people and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.



“Again, I want to use this opportunity to advise anyone who has a property in Enugu State to be mindful of his or her tenants and any activities ongoing in their property. This is because any house used to harbour criminality like kidnap victims stands demolished,” he stated.



He said the demolition would serve as a deterrent to the remaining criminals in the state, as there was no hiding place for them given the level of technology and manpower deployed by the governor to stamp out insecurity and criminality from Enugu State.

“The guy who did this is still on the run, but I know that Enugu State Government has the capacity and the equipment to capture him.

“Others who are into criminality should know that there is no hiding place in Enugu State of today because the arm of the government will catch up with them,” he concluded.

Some community members who witnessed the demolition testified to the suspect’s criminal ways and antecedents, noting that he was an ex-convict.

Ikechukwu Amos, who spoke to newsmen, said: “I can’t deny it, he is a criminal. I am their elder and I know how all of them behave. We have been advising him, but he refused. You have seen the resultant effect of his unholy character.

“This same boy returned from prison not too long ago. Since then, he has been maintaining bad company, using this place for all manner of illicit activities like smoking Indian hemp and other hard substances. I am not surprised that something of this nature will happen, and it has happened.”

Another indigene of Umueze Awkunanaw, Edeh Chidera Kingsley, also spoke about the prime suspect’s criminal records: “Any young man who doesn’t want to work to get money but chooses kidnapping should face the music.

“Fela, as he is also known, is a lazy man. If you call him for work, he would say that he would not go. He finds pleasure in drinking.”

The councillor of the ward, Uchenna Jideofor, thanked the governor for putting into effect the harsh measures prescribed by the laws of Enugu State against kidnapping, describing the demolition as a welcome development for the people and leaders of Umueze Awkunanaw.

“The guy is notorious in criminal activities. In my first tenure, I made sure that some of them were remanded in prison, but after everything he was later released by some people from the community. And any time they come back, people will be witnessing insecurity in the community. The guy is involved in so many things.

“This morning, I had a confrontation with the neighbours, telling them that they are not doing us good by not giving us information on what is happening. But what is happening here now will serve as a lesson to others that have chosen the fast lane,” he said.