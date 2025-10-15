After Mbah’s exit, Senator Ben Obi named PDP convention secretary

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Ben Ndi Obi as the new Secretary of its National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), following the defection of the former Secretary, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appointment, approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), forms part of efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the PDP’s 2025 Elective National Convention, scheduled to hold from Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who also serves as Secretary of the Publicity and Communication Sub-committee of the NCOC, the party said the decision reflected its commitment to stability and unity ahead of the crucial national exercise.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has approved the appointment of Senator Ben Ndi Obi as Secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) for the conduct of the 2025 PDP Elective National Convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“The NWC commends the NCOC under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, for its tireless efforts towards the success of the 2025 National Convention,” Ologunagba stated.

The party leadership also urged its members, stakeholders, and leaders across the country to remain steadfast and united as the PDP intensifies preparations for the convention, which is expected to shape the opposition party’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast and focused on the successful conduct of the National Convention and the overall progress of our great party,” the statement added.

Governor Mbah was Secretary of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) before leaving the party for the ruling APC.