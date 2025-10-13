After 70 years, Foursquare Church enters new Dawn – Rev. Aboyeji

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Sam Aboyeji, has declared that the church has entered its season of jubilee after 70 years of existence, describing the milestone as a divine turning point ordained by God.

Speaking during the grand finale of the church’s 70th Annual Convention held at the Foursquare Camp, Ajebo, Ogun State, Rev. Aboyeji drew inspiration from Jeremiah 29:10, emphasizing that God Himself had set the agenda for the next phase of the church’s journey.

“After 70 years, God said, ‘I will return and perform the good work which I have spoken concerning you, and I will return you to your place.’ God will take hold beyond our wildest imaginations,” he declared.

Reflecting on the church’s history, he acknowledged that the journey had not been without challenges, but expressed confidence that the coming years would usher in divine restoration and renewal.

“We have come a long way as a church. The past 70 years have not been without crises or issues, as you all know. But from now on, we have entered our jubilee season. You can expect God to move in our midst like never before,” he said.

Speaking on the ultramodern hospital unveiled during the convention, Aboyeji said, it will serve as succour to people living within the communities.

“In Nigeria today, accessing healthcare without insurance is difficult. Most people in these rural areas cannot even afford basic health insurance. Our small health center attended to over 2,500 patients last year alone, so we decided to upgrade the facility. The state government approved the plan, and now we have a hospital that will serve even more people,” he explained.

He added that the new facility would continue to provide critical medical support for thousands who rely on the church’s outreach programs.

The President of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel Rev Randy Remington who was also present at the event, described the Nigerian arm of the church as a powerful testimony to the gospel’s holistic mission.

“The gospel we preach cares for the whole person , body, soul, and spirit. It is not just about getting people to heaven one day, but also caring for their lives here on earth,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian church for its passion and resilience, adding that there were lessons the global church could learn from the fervent worship and commitment of Nigerian believers.

“We have a lot to learn from the Nigerian church , the stamina, joy, and steadfastness in worship are inspiring. My wife and I are going home with hearts full and overflowing,” he added.

Also speaking, the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Bisi Aboyeji described the one-week convention as a deeply spiritual experience filled with testimonies of divine encounters.

“On this mountain, the Lord has been feeding us with manna from heaven. We are full of joy for what the Lord has done in the lives of everyone. People have shared powerful testimonies, and we believe there are still more to come,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the 70th Annual Convention Planning Committee, Rev. Hakeem Ogunniran, expressed gratitude to God for the success of the event, noting that the planning and execution took over 14 months of preparation.

“We were deliberate and intentional in our planning, and we give all glory to God for the strength and the people He raised to help us. The results we’ve seen in the past six days speak for themselves,” he said.

He further noted that the convention’s theme, “Completion and Perfection”, was evident in the testimonies, miracles, and spiritual transformations witnessed throughout the program.

“Next year’s theme will build on this one moving from completion and perfection to breaking new ground. Everything is in sequence, just as the Lord has designed it,” he added.

As the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria celebrates its 70th year, the message is clear; a new dawn has begun, and the church looks forward to deeper impact, renewed purpose, and a greater move of God in the years ahead.