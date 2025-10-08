After 65 years of independence, Nigeria still not free – Engr Adekoya

From left: Mrs Ade Adekoya, Engr. Ade Adekoya, the Patron, International Friendship League (IFL), Ikorodu and Mr Victor Sopeju during the special Independence Day Celebration, held at LASUSTEC, Ikorodu, Lagos.

By Cynthia Alo

As Nigeria marked 65 years since gaining independence, Engineer Ade Adekoya, Patron of the International Friendship League (IFL), Ikorodu, has warned that the country’s freedom remains incomplete without financial, spiritual, and national liberation.

Speaking at the “Beyond Independence: Living in True Freedom” program held at the LASUSTEC Event Center, Cooperative Building, Ikorodu, Engr. Adekoya challenged Nigerians to rethink the meaning of independence beyond the colonial breakaway of 1960.

“Nigeria has the resources to thrive, but the political will of the ruling class is suppressing progress. Independence without financial discipline, moral uprightness, and visionary leadership cannot sustain true freedom,” he declared.

On financial freedom, Adekoya urged Nigerians to embrace savings and investments over reckless spending. He described true financial independence as the ability to build passive income that guarantees stability beyond active work. “Money can be wasted, spent, or invested. True freedom comes from investing wisely, especially in people,” he advised.

Turning to spiritual freedom, he lamented that corruption, greed, and immorality still enslave many Nigerians. He insisted that only moral rebirth and a return to integrity can pave the way for lasting liberty.

Addressing national freedom, the engineer argued that despite decades of self-rule, Nigeria still struggles to attain genuine independence. He blamed this on insincerity in leadership and the failure to harness abundant natural and human resources.

Concluding, Adekoya called for sincerity at every level of leadership and citizenship:

“True liberty is found when we combine financial discipline, spiritual renewal, and genuine patriotism. Only then will Nigeria experience real freedom.”