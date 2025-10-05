AfroR&B singer 10Sion steps into Nigerian music scene

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s vibrant music industry has welcomed a new voice with the emergence of AfroR&B artiste Ebenezer Tennessy Kristen, popularly known as 10Sion.

Born in Port Harcourt and now based in Lagos, 10Sion is introducing a sound he describes as both soulful and futuristic, fusing AfroR&B with Afroswing influences. His music, he says, is rooted in rhythm and storytelling, reflecting themes of love, struggle, luxury, and celebration.

The singer’s journey into music began with casual freestyles among friends before evolving into a deeper passion. Entirely self-taught, he has relied on persistence and instinct to shape his artistry.

“What sets me apart is that I am my own biggest influence,” 10Sion told Vanguard. “I don’t imitate; I create. My mantra has always been that life is in front of you.”

Growing up without access to industry networks, he credits resilience and hunger for driving his pursuit of success. His ambition, he said, is to expand beyond Nigeria’s borders and connect with audiences worldwide.

With debut projects underway, industry observers suggest that 10Sion represents a new generation of AfroR&B voices positioned to push Nigerian music into broader international spaces.