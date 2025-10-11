Afrofusion star Akiniz releases ‘Omahema’ in celebration of love and care

Nigerian Afrofusion singer, Akiniz has released his latest single titled ‘Omahema’: a love-inspired track that expresses deep affection, care, and commitment to one’s partner.

Born Victor, the fast-rising artist described music as an inseparable part of his life, saying it has been his passion since childhood.

“Music is my dream and I honestly don’t think I can do without it,” he said.

Speaking about the idea behind ‘Omahema , Akiniz explained that the song revolves around love and the responsibility that comes with it.

“It’s about caring for the person you love and making sure they’re happy,” he said.

Akiniz described his sound as Afrofusion and Afrostory, a blend of Afrobeat rhythms and personal storytelling.

He revealed that while he enjoys his current style, he remains open to experimenting with other genres — including a slower version of UK rap.

The singer noted that his songs often carry messages of self-love and romance, themes he believes young people need to embrace.

His biggest motivation, he said, comes from artists who rose from humble beginnings to global success.

“Seeing people who made it from scratch motivates me to keep going. I know it will happen for me too,” he said.

One of the highlights of his career, Akiniz added, is hearing from fans who connect deeply with his music.

“I love it when people tell me my songs reflect their emotions and experiences. It inspires me to do better,” he said.

Despite the challenges faced by emerging artists, Akiniz remains determined to push forward.

“It can be tough when your music doesn’t reach the right audience, but that’s not enough reason to stop. I know people are seeing me, and sooner or later they will support me,” he said.

On collaborations, the artist emphasized the importance of consistency and authenticity, even as he remains open to working with others.

“Collaboration helps, but you have to be good at what you do and stay consistent,” he said.

With ‘Omahema”, Akiniz continues to cement his place in Nigeria’s fast-evolving Afrofusion scene, combining rhythm, emotion, and storytelling in a way that resonates with fans across generations.