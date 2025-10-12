Afrobeat Star TIMILEE calls for change, reveals why real talents fade away

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Dada Oluwatimilehin Oluwasegun, popularly known as TIMILEE, has opened up on the challenges facing emerging artists in the country’s music industry, calling for structural changes to better support genuine talent.

Speaking in a recent interview, the fast-rising artist lamented that despite Nigeria’s global dominance in Afrobeats, many gifted artists continue to struggle for recognition due to exploitation, lack of proper support systems, and limited opportunities for independent musicians.

“The music industry is growing fast, but it’s also full of challenges,” TIMILEE said. “Many people claim to help new artists, but most times, that ‘help’ ends up setting them back. A lot of real talents fade away because there’s no real structure to support upcoming and independent artists.”

The singer, known for his smooth fusion of Afrobeats and R&B, has continued to make waves with his distinctive sound and storytelling. His songs often explore themes of hope, resilience, and positivity — inspired by his personal journey and experiences.

Born on August 14, 2004, in Egbado North, Ogun State, and raised in Lagos, TIMILEE began making music as a teenager. He later moved to Lekki to pursue his passion full-time. Since then, he has released several well-received tracks, including “Old Days” (2022), “Blessings” (2024, featuring Olamixx), and a popular cover of Folapondies and Ayo Maff’s music. His latest single, “Sorry,” has enjoyed steady airplay and was recently featured on Apple Music playlists.

TIMILEE’s growing fan base and recognition have earned him multiple nominations and performance opportunities alongside top Nigerian acts. Yet, he remains grounded, emphasizing creativity, growth, and authenticity as his driving forces.

“My greatest motivation is learning new things and coming up with creative ideas,” he shared. “Music is about connecting with people, improving yourself, and staying true to your sound.”

Excited about his upcoming performances, TIMILEE expressed gratitude to his fans and vowed to continue creating music that inspires.

“It’s an honor to share the stage with some of Nigeria’s biggest names. I’m looking forward to giving my fans an unforgettable experience,” he said.

With his raw talent, ambition, and message of hope, TIMILEE is fast emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising young voices — a reminder that with passion, purpose, and persistence, true artistry always finds its audience.