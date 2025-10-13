Afriland Towers Fire: NSITF pledges prompt payment of victims’ benefits

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has promised to fastrack payments of claims and benefits due the injured as well as families and dependents of victims of Afriland Towers fire disaster.

The assurance was given when NSITF team paid a condolence visit on the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, at its Ikoyi, Lagos office, and that of United Capital Plc and dependents of the deceased victims.

The Fund’s management team, led by the General Manager, Compliance, Mr Abdullateef Musa, who stood in for the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barr. Olúwaseun Faleye, expressed profound condolences to FIRS and the families of the victims.

He said: “The NSITF was established to provide social security coverage to employees. We stand with you and the affected families at this difficult times, and we assure you that in line with our mandate, all benefits due the dependents of the deceased workers will be promptly and duly processed.”

He stated further that the Fund recognised “the depth of this loss, not only to your organisation, but to the bereaved families, colleagues and the wider community of workers.”

Acknowledging the permanency of the loss of lives, the GM affirmed the Fund’s resolve to “support and stand by the families left behind.”

Responding, Mr Innocent Ugwuoke, an Assistant Director with FIRS, thanked NSITF’s management for identifying with the agency and families of the victims.

He commended the prompt response of the Fund and the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, which ensured that enrolled workers and their dependents were not left high and dry in times of emergencies.

Ugwuoke advocated further sensitisation to acquaint employers and employees of benefits of enrolling in the Scheme.

The Afriland Towers fire of September 16, 2025, claimed ten lives and injured several others . Four of the dead were employees of the FIRS, while six worked with United Capital Plc.

At the meeting with the management of United Capital Plc and dependents of the deceased employees of the company, the company’s Director of Human Resources, Oluseye Komolafe, lauded the Scheme’s packages and the Fund for efficiency and effective quality service delivery.