Afriland Towers Fire: NSITF assures families of deceased victims prompt payment of benefits

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has promised to fast-track payments of claims and benefits due to the injured, as well as families and dependents of victims of the Afriland Towers fire disaster.

The assurance was given when the NSITF team paid a condolence visit to the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, at its Ikoyi, Lagos office and that of United Capital PLC and dependants of the deceased victims.

The Fund’s management team, led by the General Manager of Compliance, Mr. Abdullateef Musa, stood in for the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister. Olúwaṣeun Faleye, expressed profound condolences to FIRS and the families of the victims.

Musa said, “The NSITF was established to provide social security coverage to employees. We stand with you and the affected families at this difficult times, and we assure you that in line with our mandate, all benefits due to the dependants of the deceased workers will be promptly and duly processed.”

He further stated that the Fund recognised “the depth of this loss, not only to your organisation, but to the bereaved families, colleagues, and the wider community of workers.”

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for the families, friends and colleagues to continue to bear the loss.

Acknowledging the permanency of the loss of lives, the GM affirmed the Fund’s resolve to “support and stand by the families left behind.”

Responding, Mr. Innocent Ugwuoke, an Assistant Director with FIRS, thanked NSITF’s management for identifying with the Service and the families of the victims.

He further commended the prompt response of the Fund and the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, which ensured that enrolled workers and their dependents are not left high and dry in times of emergencies.

Mr. Ugwuoke seized the occasion to advocate for further sensitization to acquaint employers and employees of the benefits of enrolling in the Scheme.

The Afriland Towers Fire incident of 16th September, 2025, claimed ten lives aside from several injuries. Four of the dead were employees of the FIRS, while six worked with United Capital PLC.

At the meeting with the management of United Capital PLC and dependents of the deceased employees of the company, the company’s Director of Human Resources, Oluseye Komolafe, lauded the Scheme’s packages and the Fund for their efficiency and effective quality service delivery.

Other management staff of the NSITF in the team were Mr. Tony Eke, General Manager Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Mrs. Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, General Manager Claims.

Vanguard News