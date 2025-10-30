Africa’s push to process cashews locally puts pressure on Vietnam — Stakeholders

By Nnasom David

Africa’s growing investment in cashew processing is posing a strong challenge to Vietnam’s longtime leadership in the global cashew market, experts said at the 14th Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam currently processes more than six million metric tons of cashews yearly, even though it produces only about 300,000 tons. The country depends heavily on raw cashew imports from Africa — mostly Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Benin and Ghana — and the industry supports thousands of jobs.

But African nations are now prioritizing local processing to create jobs and build industry, reducing the volume of raw nuts exported to Vietnam.

VINACAS Vice President and BIMICO CEO, Mr. Nguyen Minh Hoa, warned that the shift could tighten profits globally.

“If everyone processes at home, competition will intensify and margins will shrink for all,” he said.

However, Ivory Coast’s Interim CCA Director General, Mr. Berté Mamadou, defended Africa’s strategy, saying it strengthens economies and lowers export costs.

“By processing at home, we save on logistics and create jobs. We are building inclusive industrial growth,” he said, noting that many investors — including Vietnamese firms — now operate in West Africa.

Nigeria also reaffirmed its commitment to expand cashew processing. NCAN President, Mr. Ademola Adesokan, called on Nigeria’s government to validate pending industry policies to encourage investment.

“Nigeria has the raw material and investors. What we need is decisive policy validation. We are already eight years behind,” he said.

The conference ended with calls for cooperation between Asian and African producers through technology sharing and uniform quality standards. However, stakeholders warned that the coming years will determine whether the two regions work together or compete more intensely.

One Vietnamese processor summed it up: “Vietnam built the global cashew industry, but Africa is building its future.”