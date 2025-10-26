Africa’s $30bn creative sector needs better business strategy to compete globally- Experts

By Ephraim Oseji

Africa’s vibrant creative and events industry, which collectively generates over $30 billion annually, is failing to maximize its global potential due to weak business structures and limited strategic planning, according to experts at the recently concluded ATINUDA creative conference in Lagos.

Speakers at the two-day event, themed “From Local to Global: Creative Transformation,” unanimously urged African innovators to move beyond passion and adopt global-standard business practices, including robust legal, financial, and leadership frameworks, to ensure long-term sustainability and international competitiveness.

Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO Ayiri Oladunmoye reiterated that Africa’s event and creative sectors collectively generate more than $30 billion annually, yet the region’s creative professionals often struggle to compete globally due to weak business structures and limited strategic planning.

“You can’t go global if your structure is weak. This is our time to shine, and we must get our standards right.”

Oladunmoye emphasized that the continent’s events and creative sectors lack strategic business frameworks, which hinder international growth, as she pointed out that ATINUDA was established to connect African creativity with global standards.

“At a certain point, we realised that the level of excellence in our event and creative industries was not matching what we saw internationally.

‘’So, we created this platform to bring international professionals to Africa, to mentor and collaborate with local talents, and help raise our standards,” she said.

She explained that the initiative goes beyond event planning to include training in business management, leadership, finance, and legal structures to help creatives scale sustainably.

“When you attend, you learn not just about creativity but also strategy, leadership, and business growth,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure African creatives are not only talented but globally competitive.”

Mary Akpobome, Director of Heritage Banking Company Limited in Nigeria, emphasized that passion alone is insufficient for achieving success in the creative economy.

“Many people are passionate about music, art, or design, but without creating value, there can be no profit.

The creative industry is increasingly monetised, so Africans must ensure their ideas yield tangible returns.”

Similarly, Dr. Martins Kwende, a financial entrepreneur from Ghana, highlighted the critical role of strategic frameworks in fostering the growth of creative enterprises.

“Every successful venture needs a structure. Without a clear strategy or framework, creativity alone cannot drive long-term results,” he said.