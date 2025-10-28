AfriCanada Economic Summit 2026 to deepen global trade, investment ties ahead of FIFA World Cup

By Jimoh Babatunde

Toronto, Canada — Preparations are in top gear for the AfriCanada Economic Summit 2026, a high-level gathering of global leaders, investors, and innovators scheduled to hold in Toronto, Canada, from March 26 to 27, 2026, at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre (OITC).

With the theme “Bridging Markets, Mobilizing Capital: Building an Inclusive Investment Future,” the summit aims to strengthen trade, investment, and innovation linkages between African, Canadian, and global markets.

Organised by the AfriCanada Economic Summit Group, the event will provide a strategic platform to explore opportunities in investment, trade financing, and capital innovation, with emphasis on inclusive growth and sustainable partnerships.

According to the organisers, the 2026 edition is particularly significant as it aligns with the FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

To leverage this global event, the Summit will extend some of its programmes into June and July, attracting a diverse mix of investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs who will be in North America during the tournament.

Delegates expected at the Summit include government officials, private sector executives, academic and institutional partners, innovators, and members of the African diaspora, who will engage in dialogue and collaboration around investment-ready ventures.

Key sectors to be spotlighted at the Summit include agriculture and agri-food processing, sustainable infrastructure, creative industries, the digital economy, education, healthcare, mining and mineral exploration and clean energy.

Emerging opportunities in fintech, logistics, and renewable energy will also be highlighted, positioning both Africa and Canada as strategic partners in building resilient, innovation-driven economies.

The organisers noted that Canada is emerging as a global leader in clean energy, leveraging a combination of government policy, academic innovation, and private sector investment to drive sustainable energy solutions.

“The country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to low-carbon energy sources positions it as a key player in the global clean energy landscape.

“Canada has implemented comprehensive policies to accelerate clean energy adoption and attract investment in the clean economy. “The government has announced a net-zero economic plan that will invest over $160 billion, including an unprecedented suite of major economic investment tax credits designed to attract investment through $93 billion in incentives by 2034–35.

They added that the Clean Electricity Strategy further aims to expand the sector’s contribution to the economy while supporting a sustainable energy transition.

“The AfriCanada Economic Summit 2026 will not only connect investors to viable opportunities but also create a platform for meaningful dialogue on inclusive development and financial innovation.

“Our goal is to unite capital, creativity, and commitment across continents.”

With the tagline “Uniting Capital, Innovation & Opportunity Across Continents,” the Summit seeks to chart new pathways for Africa-Canada collaboration and shape a shared, sustainable investment future.