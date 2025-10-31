African youths advised to emulate Mandela’s leadership virtues

REAL estate investor, My-ACE China, has challenged youths in Africa to walk in the footsteps of the great Nelson Mandela of South Africa if they want to succeed as leaders of tomorrow.

China, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mayor of Housing gave the advise while receiving the Pan-African Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity’ conferred on him in Port Harcourt, Rivers state by the Organization of African Youth (OAY).

The entrepreneur, passionate about real estate development across the housing value chain is currently driving the Alesa Highland Smart City development near Onne Port, a project said to be redefining the housing landscape in Rivers.

On how Mandela’s exemplary leadership reshaped his life, China said, “What I admire most about Nelson Mandela is that he is a legend of possibility through persistence and patience. One of my favorite of his quotes I appreciate a lot is; ‘It is impossible until it is done’.

“For him to keep believing he saw a free South Africa after 27 years in prison is something that makes persistence and patience ring in my mind and gets me out fulfilled when I face challenging situations.

“One of the greatest leadership mantras is to lead is by example. Mandela not only gave Africa an example, he also gave the younger generation an example, most of all, he gave the world an example.

“That is what every African leader should emulate. My simple question to any leader is, are you what any youth should become or what any unborn child should aspire to become, or are you an example that the world calls an example?

“This award makes me remember my own long walk to financial freedom, like Mandela. I can see that the youths of Africa are beginning to see me in that mode and that has motivated me to walk and work more in the footsteps of Mandela.”

Amb Francis Azubuike who led the OAY delegation to present China the award to the recipient, “We have seen your unwavering commitment to providing legitimate housing in Rivers State. Your distinguished service to Nigerians and our continent at large is commendable.

“You have demonstrated exemplary professionalism, strategic vision, and deep sense of duty in tackling housing issues and safeguarding lives and property. Your work exemplifies the core values of leadership that Nelson Mandela embodied -integrity, dedication and a passion for service.”