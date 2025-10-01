African Quality Congress names Entourage Integrated Trust top financial institution of the decade

By Esther Onyegbula

Entourage Integrated Trust Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost microfinance institutions, has been named Africa’s Best Quality Financial Institution of the Decade at the 2025 African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA), organized by the Africa Quality Congress.

The award, announced in Lagos on Wednesday, underscores the company’s decade-long commitment to providing transparent, flexible, and inclusive financial services to individuals, traders, SMEs, and civil servants across Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Seyi Asagun, said the recognition was a testament to the trust reposed in the institution by thousands of Nigerians.

“This award is not just a recognition of our institution, but of the thousands of businesses and individuals who trust us daily. At Entourage, we believe that access to finance is the lifeline of growth, and this award reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful financial solutions across Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Currently operating in 29 states with over 150,000 active customers, Entourage Integrated Trust offers a wide range of loan products, from daily loans for petty traders to multi-million-naira facilities for SMEs and civil servants. The company combines grassroots presence with digital tools to deepen financial inclusion in underserved communities.

The African Quality Achievement Awards are presented annually to celebrate excellence in leadership, innovation, and service delivery across industries on the continent. Organisers said Entourage Integrated Trust stood out for its sustained growth, customer-centric model, and ethical lending practices.

As the institution eyes expansion into all 36 states and eventual transformation into a microfinance bank, the recognition positions it as a major player shaping the future of Africa’s financial services sector.

Founded in 2014, Entourage Integrated Trust has steadily grown into one of Nigeria’s most trusted microfinance institutions, with a mission to empower individuals and businesses through accessible credit and innovative financial solutions.