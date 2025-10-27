African entrepreneurs must measure themselves by global excellence, says Sujimoto boss

The Founder and Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings, Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele, has urged African entrepreneurs to abandon imitation and embrace originality that can compete on a global scale.

Speaking in Lagos, Ogundele criticized what he described as “microwave entrepreneurship” — ventures built for applause rather than legacy. “We cannot afford to do me-too projects,” he said. “All these copy-and-paste businesses are killing originality. Imitation is not innovation, and imitation always leads to limitation.”

He emphasized that African entrepreneurs must measure themselves not by local standards but by global excellence. “Dangote isn’t competing with anyone in Nigeria,” he declared. “He’s competing with eight billion people in the world. That’s how we must think.”

Ogundele described the Sujimoto journey as one of resilience forged through setbacks, delays, and debt. “Yes, we owe. Yes, we face challenges,” he admitted. “But even Dangote’s debt could make some of us faint. Pressure is proof of purpose.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when projects across Lagos were stalled, Sujimoto pressed on with Lucrezia By Sujimoto, a luxury high-rise now nearing completion and set for delivery in December 2025. The company’s portfolio also includes landmark projects such as Leonardo, Queen Amina, Sujimoto Twin Towers, and the upcoming Polo Smart City Abuja — a sustainable luxury district in the FCT.

Ogundele framed debt as a mark of ambition rather than failure. “Even Elon Musk has debt. Otedola has debt. Dangote has debt. If you have none, maybe you’re not dreaming big enough,” he quipped.

According to him, Sujimoto maintains transparency and integrity in its dealings. “We have over ₦200 billion in assets, and a ₦3, ₦10 or even ₦20 billion debt cannot derail a vision built on discipline. As long as our debt funds production, not consumption, it’s an investment in the future.”

He also called on Nigerian entrepreneurs to become self-reliant. “Be your own government. Build your own roads. Generate your own power. Dig your own water,” he said. “Complaints don’t construct cities — courage does.”

On Africa’s foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Ogundele spoke with admiration. “Dangote is not just a businessman; he’s a national asset,” he said. “He inspires me from a distance. People mocked his refinery project, but today, those critics are silent. Visionaries are always misunderstood until they win.”

He added that the success of Dangote’s refinery should challenge a new generation of entrepreneurs to think boldly. “If one man can transform raw commodities into global value chains, what excuse does an entire generation have for small vision?”

Beyond real estate, Ogundele revealed that Sujimoto is diversifying into FMCG, fintech, and manufacturing to meet Africa’s growing consumer needs. “True wealth isn’t in luxury alone — it’s in creating products people need every day,” he said. “We’re not just building towers of marble; we’re building systems of value.”

For Ogundele, the ultimate goal is legacy. “In ten years, many of today’s entrepreneurs will be in their fifties,” he reflected. “The question is — what legacy will we hand over? Copied ideas or a skyline that proves we were here?”

He concluded with a call to action for Africa’s new generation of innovators: “Africa doesn’t need permission to dream — only the courage to build.”