Africa positions for fair share in the global carbon trade — Shelleng

By Esther Onyegbula

Ibrahim Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagements, has said that Africa is well positioned to tap into the global carbon trade.

Shelleng made this known during a panel discussion at the inaugural Carbon Markets Africa Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to him, Africa is in a strong position to secure a fair share in the global carbon trade.

“Article 6 on carbon markets presents an opportunity for African countries to shape global carbon markets and pricing frameworks. By drafting domestic carbon market guidelines and regulations backed by law, African countries can ensure continuity and increase investor confidence to attract private capital. This also provides equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms that ensure local communities gain, not just global buyers,” Shelleng said.

The Special Assistant to the President added that by integrating carbon markets into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Development Plans (NDPs), countries can attract much-needed climate and carbon financing to meet development goals.

“It is important to ensure transparent policy and institutional alignment, robust Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, and institutional and human capacity building to ensure that African carbon markets do not end up like other extractive industries that have stripped the continent of resources without equitable returns,” he stated.

Shelleng noted that Africa has the potential to mobilise over $6 billion in climate finance annually by 2030, in addition to potentially creating over 30 million jobs for its teeming youth population.

Meanwhile, the event brought together carbon market investors, developers, and policymakers from across the continent to explore how Africa can leverage the potential of carbon markets for development and decarbonisation.

The panellists focused on shaping Africa’s carbon market policies and engaged in a roundtable discussion on ensuring the continent’s full participation in carbon markets, particularly regarding Article 6.

Shelleng, however, outlined key ways Africa can tap into the global carbon trade:

Strong policy foundations: Clear regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity are essential for market integrity.

Community at the centre: Local participation and fair benefit-sharing foster trust and sustainability.

Private partnerships drive impact: Collaboration among businesses, governments, and communities is crucial for scalable solutions.

Finance unlocks growth: Predictable policy, risk-sharing tools, and transparent reporting are key to attracting serious capital.

Align national strategies with global carbon market rules ahead of COP30.

Scale up capacity building for governments and project developers.

Foster regional collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Champion Africa-led, high-integrity carbon projects that deliver real community and climate benefits.

Leading up to COP30, the summit showcased Africa’s leadership and strengthened regional collaboration in carbon markets.