Africa must build its digital culture engine – MansA Director, Gomis

At the Moonshot 2025 Conference held yesterday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Elisabeth Liz Gomis, Director of MansA – Maison des Mondes Africains – delivered a stirring call for Africa to take ownership of its digital and cultural future, warning that creative potential alone is insufficient without control over the tools, platforms, and technologies that shape global narratives.

Speaking under the theme “Building Africa’s Digital Culture Engine,” Gomis challenged policymakers, investors, and innovators to rethink what digital independence truly means for the continent.

“Being rich in creativity is not enough when the tools, infrastructure, and platforms do not belong to us,” she declared. “We must build an engine attuned to our peculiarities and culture.”

According to her, Africa’s creativity, spanning music, film, fashion, art, and storytelling has become a global export, yet much of its digital monetization and visibility remain controlled by external platforms and algorithms designed elsewhere.

“The one who controls the narrative controls the trajectory,” Gomis warned. “We cannot let just anyone tell our story.”

She emphasized the need for African-led innovation in artificial intelligence and data systems, urging governments and private sector players to invest in creators with the same seriousness afforded to startup engineers.

“To ensure future algorithms recognize our faces, our languages, and our stories, we must invest in creators as much as technology,” she said. “Creators must be funded and trained like startup engineers.”

Gomis also spoke passionately about the balance of global partnerships, insisting that true collaboration requires mutual respect and shared ownership, not dependence.

“We need to build bridges, not dependencies,” she stated. “As long as the center of gravity is the North, it is not partnership but dependency.”

Her remarks drew strong applause from participants, many of whom echoed her vision of an Africa that defines its own digital destiny, from content creation to technological infrastructure.

The Moonshot 2025 Conference, which brought together innovators, investors, and thought leaders from across Africa and beyond, focused on accelerating the continent’s digital transformation and positioning African talent at the forefront of global technology and culture.