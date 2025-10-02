Africa Missions Global partners British Council to expand teacher training across Africa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Africa Missions Global (AMG) and the British Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand teacher training across Africa.

The agreement, signed at the British Council’s office in Lagos, Nigeria, allows AMG to leverage the Council’s free online training resources in support of its teacher development programmes.

According to a joint statement by Pastor Brown Oyitso, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AMG, and Donna McGowan, Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, the Council will also provide additional offline training tailored to AMG’s needs.

The partnership will initially strengthen teacher training in Nigeria, with plans to extend its reach across Africa. By improving teacher skills and capacity, the collaboration seeks to enhance classroom quality and student outcomes in participating communities.

Africa Missions Global, a not-for-profit organisation with over 28 years of experience, has implemented education and skills development programmes in more than 20 African countries. Its initiatives focus on teacher development, youth training, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 on quality education and SDG 17 on partnerships.

The British Council, established in 1934 and operating in Nigeria since 1943, works in over 100 countries to strengthen education systems, support teachers, and improve learning outcomes for young people.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Pastor Oyitso said: “This partnership with the British Council represents a major step in our commitment to improving education outcomes in Africa. By combining AMG’s community reach with the British Council’s expertise, we are better positioned to support teachers and strengthen classroom learning.”

Donna McGowan added: “At the British Council, we are committed to supporting teachers with the skills and resources they need to deliver high-quality learning outcomes. Our collaboration with Africa Missions Global focuses on sharing open-access resources and expertise that can strengthen teacher capacity. Our goal is to enhance education and create opportunities that are inclusive, sustainable, and impactful.”

The agreement also launched the AMG–British Council Digital Teacher Academy, which will provide a three-tier certification—Foundational, Intermediate, and Advanced—covering modern pedagogy, assessment, and school leadership. Courses will be accessible on AMG’s learning platform, including on low-bandwidth devices, with the first cohort expected to begin in Q4 2025.