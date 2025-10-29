Africa gets data independence boost with Sovereign Cloud launch

L-R: Seyi Katola, Director of UnicloudAfrica; Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres (OADC); Tony Emoekpere, President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ladi Okuneye, CEO of UnicloudAfrica; Muhammed Rudman, CEO of Internet Exchange Point Of Nigeria (IXPN) and Chuck Umeh, CMO of UnicloudAfrica at the official launch of UnicloudAfrica, a cloud services provider at the Civic center in Lagos recently

By Juliet Umeh

In a major step toward solving Africa’s long-standing dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure and the high costs of offshore data hosting, Unicloud Africa has launched the continent’s first Sovereign Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, AI, platform across six countries: Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, and Mozambique.

The platform, unveiled at a media briefing in Lagos, is designed to solve three critical problems facing African enterprises and governments: unpredictable cloud costs, data sovereignty risks, and limited access to AI-ready infrastructure.

Speaking during the event, CEO of Unicloud Africa, Mr. Ladi Okuneye, said the platform would transform how African organizations manage and secure their digital assets.

He said: “This platform is the foundation for Africa’s true digital and financial independence. For too long, African enterprises have been held hostage by the hidden costs and compliance risks of offshore cloud providers. Unicloud Africa eliminates these barriers with local currency billing, zero data egress fees, and ISO-certified, in-country data storage.”

He explained that with 99.999 percent guaranteed uptime, ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications, and two active-active availability zones, the platform provides the reliability and resilience enterprises need to run mission-critical operations without disruption.

At the heart of Unicloud Africa’s design is the promise of financial predictability and operational flexibility.

Okuneye said: “We have built this to give African businesses the freedom to grow without being burdened by exchange rate instability or capital-heavy IT investments. “Our pay-as-you-go model ensures scalability and cost efficiency for startups, SMEs, and large enterprises alike.”

The launch is powered by a strategic partnership with TouchNet, a leading African technology services provider.

TouchNet’s CEO, Mr. Charly Bahous, highlighted how the collaboration directly addresses the continent’s infrastructure and data management challenges.

Bahous explained. “By partnering with Unicloud Africa, we’re delivering a locally optimized AI Cloud that helps African organizations modernize operations, improve compliance, and retain control of their data. “This is not just technology; it’s a solution to Africa’s digital dependence problem.”

The new platform also aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence through GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), enabling African innovators to build, train, and deploy AI models locally without the costs of foreign infrastructure.

“From real-time fraud detection in financial services to AI-driven analytics in healthcare, Unicloud Africa is making high-performance computing accessible to all,” Okuneye added.

Backing the initiative, CEO of Open Access Data Centres, OADC, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, emphasized the economic impact of localized cloud infrastructure.

Coker, said: “Fully localized cloud systems are vital for Africa’s digital future. Partnerships like this will strengthen data sovereignty, create jobs, and enable digital inclusion across the continent.”