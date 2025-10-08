AFFIF to transform Abuja with 3 days of cinema, conversation, change

The highly anticipated Africa Films For Impact Festival (AFFIF) returns for its 4th edition at Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja, powered by Films For Impact Foundation, under the inspiring theme “Be The Change.”

From October 29th to 31st, 2025, AFFIF will once again turn Nigeria’s capital into a hub of cinematic brilliance, social dialogue, and transformative storytelling, uniting filmmakers, activists, policymakers, creatives, and global change agents who believe in the power of film to drive justice, empathy, and inclusion.

Over three unforgettable days, AFFIF 2025 will feature 40 breathtaking film screenings—from feature-length dramas and hard-hitting documentaries to daring short films—all centered on human rights, social justice, gender equity, governance, and environmental sustainability.

This year’s festival will also host dynamic panels and thought-provoking dialogues, bringing together some of Africa’s most respected voices in cinema, advocacy, and development to explore how storytelling can challenge systems and inspire collective change.

Programs at the festival includes:

Films For Impact Fellowship – A talent development lab nurturing a new generation of African impact filmmakers equipped to tell stories that transform communities.

Actors Workshop & Showcase – Training and spotlighting actors before top industry producers, casting agents, and directors.

SPOTLIGHT Session – Celebrating exceptional, often underrepresented films, giving them visibility and access to international distribution platforms, and also showcasing NGOs and their Stories of Change.

Impact Pitch Forum – A live pitching arena where filmmakers present socially charged stories for funding, mentorship, and production opportunities.

Networking & Collaboration Hub – Connecting filmmakers, NGOs, donors, and policymakers for partnerships that extend beyond the screen.

Impact Awards Ceremony – Honoring outstanding films and individuals whose work embodies the “Be The Change” spirit, including activists and organizations advancing human rights, gender equity, governance, and inclusion across Africa.

AFFIF 2025 is guided by a stellar jury of respected African filmmakers, bringing decades of expertise and a shared passion for impactful storytelling:

Steve Gukas (Chairman of Jury) – Multi-award-winning filmmaker and producer of 93 Days, A Place in the Stars, and Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

Biodun Stephen (Jury Member) – Acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker renowned for her emotionally resonant and socially relevant stories.

Chris Odeh (Jury Member) – Celebrated producer and creative entrepreneur known for elevating authentic African narratives on global platforms.

Their leadership ensures that AFFIF 2025 remains a festival of integrity, excellence, and transformative impact.

The AFFIF 2025 Impact Awards will be the festival’s grand finale — a dazzling night celebrating cinema that changes lives. Awards will be presented across several categories, including:

Best Feature Film

Best Documentary

Best Short Film

Best Film on Women Empowerment and Gender Equity

Best Film On Democracy and Accountability

Best Film on Climate Change

Best Film on Human Rights and Justice

Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration

Best Film on Gender Based Violence

Audience Choice Award

Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Impact

Lifetime Achievement Award

And more

The ceremony will also honor activists, NGOs, and development partners who have made exceptional contributions to advancing justice and inclusion through advocacy and storytelling.

According to Bright Wonder Obasi, Festival Director and Founder of Films For Impact Foundation: “At AFFIF, we believe film is not just entertainment — it’s a tool for justice, empathy, and transformation. This year, we invite Africa and the world to not just watch, but Be The Change.” His leadership continues to position AFFIF as a continental force for social transformation through film.

As AFFIF 2025 draws near, the Films For Impact Foundation invites corporate brands, NGOs, embassies, cultural institutions, and media organizations to partner in amplifying Africa’s most powerful voices.

Through strategic collaboration, AFFIF offers partners an opportunity to align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), champion social impact, and connect with thousands of young Africans shaping the future of the continent through film and activism.