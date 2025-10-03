Afenifere condemns bandits’ attacks on Kogi, Kwara communities

File image of bandits.

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned that the latest onslaughts on communities in Kogi and Kwara States are attempts by territory expansionists, terrorists and some people who are disgruntled with the government to destabilise the country and create chiefdoms that would be detrimental to the people.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi maintained that the sacking of communities in Kogi and Kwara States and in some other areas particularly in the Middle Belt are grim reminders that terrorism in those places pose serious threats to the people of the South West – and other parts of the country.

The organization said the method of operation of the terrorists in Kwara went beyond those who are kidnapping for ransom or are just interested in finding fodders for their livestock.

According to the statement, “The type of weapons they use, the daring manner with which they attack and the intensity of the damage they cause clearly indicate that they have very powerful people sponsoring them both locally and internationally.

“However, those supporting, collaborating and sponsoring the evil doers need to remember that when the country is destabilized, they are not going to be spared. What is happening in Afghanistan presently and what has been happening since the unwarranted murder of Muammar Ghadaffi of Libya should serve as lessons.

“It is on record that since Ghadaffi was ousted, Libya has not known peace. As for Afghanistan, it is as though the government of that country wants to strip Afghan women and girls of their rights to those things that are basic to human existence – education, work, freedom of movement and participation in public life. From August 2021 when Taliban took over government in that country, it has come up with over 70 decrees violating the rights of girls and women — especially their right to education, according to Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).”

“Those encouraging terrorists in Nigeria should remember that these killers do not have respect for human rights at all as events in various parts of the world and in some communities that terrorists occupied in Nigeria attested to. Children and family members of terrorists’ sponsors can not escape from the destruction that they are bringing upon the land either.

President Tinubu, in his Independence Day broadcast, assured the nation that his government was taking steps to ensure that insecurity was tamed. For this to be achieved within the shortest time, Afenifere recommends that intelligence gathering strategy must be rejigged and strengthened.

“There tends to be reasons to suspect that intelligence reports are not acted upon in the interest of the people by those concerned. Allegations of complicity on the part of local people and security personnel should not be dismissed. They should be investigated and where evidence of such are proven, culprits should be dealt with accordingly.

“Kwara State Government’s restriction of movement for now is desirable. But it can only be temporary. Thus, a more enduring and effective strategy must be devised to prevent a re-occurrence of these ugly incidents”.

Afenifere also commiserated with the people of Kogi and Niger states over the latest flood disasters and boat mishaps and called on the governments of the two states to take steps to prevent re-occurrence. The steps, Afenifere, stressed, “should include immediate procurement and deployment of well-constructed boats with high capacity – the same way some states provide buses for their citizens”.