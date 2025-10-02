Advocacy groups clarify paracetamol use in pregnancy, dismiss autism link

Two leading advocacy groups, The Winford Centre for Children and Women and The Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiatives, have jointly issued a public guidance statement addressing growing concerns over the use of acetaminophen (commonly known as paracetamol) during pregnancy and its alleged link to autism.

The advisory comes in response to recent press announcements in the United States that associated acetaminophen use in pregnancy with increased risks of autism. Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Society of Pharmacovigilance (ISoP), the joint statement emphasised that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition with multiple contributing factors, including genetic and environmental influences.” the organisations stated.

The advisory recommended that pregnant women or parents of children experiencing pain or fever should consult a healthcare provider before taking or administering any medication. The groups also cautioned against discontinuing prescribed medications due to speculation or social media reports.

Dr Basirat Razaq-Shuaib, Founder/CEO of The Winford Centre, and Mrs Solape Azazi of The Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative, signed the joint release, stressing the need for future claims about autism to be grounded in rigorous and credible scientific evidence.

In their words, “We understand that recent press announcements can cause concern, blame, uncertainty and distress for pregnant women, mothers and families in Nigeria. However, we recommend the exercise of calm.”

The statement marks a proactive effort by the two organisations to counter misinformation and guide public health discourse in Nigeria, pending an official position from local health authorities.