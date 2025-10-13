ADVAN faults exclusion from ARCON/NBA-LIM town hall meeting on advertising law

By Efe Onodjae

The Association of Advertisers of Nigeria (ADVAN) has raised concerns over its exclusion from a key industry Town Hall Meeting jointly organised by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Nigerian Bar Association – Lawyers in the Media Forum (NBA-LIM), scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Sheba Events Center, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, themed “The Nigerian Advertising Law: The Role of the Advertising Offences Tribunal (AOT)”, is expected to feature prominent legal and regulatory figures, including Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of ARCON; Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, President of the NBA; Barrister Charles Odenigbo, Director-General of the Centre for Media Law and Development; and Mr. Lanre Adisa, Chairman of the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG).

In a statement, ADVAN disclosed that it was not invited to participate in or attend the event despite being a principal stakeholder in Nigeria’s marketing and communications ecosystem. The association represents advertisers across various sectors, including multinationals, corporate organisations and SMEs.

“Given the stated purpose of the event to deepen awareness of Nigeria’s advertising regulatory framework and promote stakeholder engagement, the absence of advertisers’ representation undermines the goal of fostering balanced and inclusive dialogue on the implementation of advertising laws and the functions of the Advertising Offences Tribunal,” ADVAN stated.

The association described the exclusion as “unfortunate,” stressing that true progress in the sector can only be achieved through collaboration, inclusion and mutual respect among all relevant stakeholders.

While acknowledging the importance of engagements aimed at improving understanding of advertising laws and regulations, ADVAN reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue with regulatory authorities and industry partners to ensure that Nigeria’s advertising landscape evolves in a fair, transparent and equitable manner.