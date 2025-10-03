ADR organisations without CMD registration operating illegally – MTI President

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Mediation Training Institute, MTI-Nigeria, has raised alarm over the activities of unregistered organisations conducting training in Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, across the country, describing them as illegal and unqualified.

President of MTI-Nigeria, Segun Ogunyannwo, in a statement on Friday, said several ADR bodies currently issuing certificates and inducting practitioners are not registered with the Centre for Management Development,CMD, as required by law.

According to him, the National Council for Management Development,NCMD Act 2022 mandates that all individuals, institutions, and organisations providing training and consultancy services in Nigeria must be duly registered with CMD.

Ogunyannwo cautioned that any organisation conducting mediation, ADR, or other professional training without CMD registration “is operating illegally, irrespective of its name.”

He further dismissed claims by some groups that they are “chartered,” stressing that no organisation can attain such status without a bill being passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President.

“It is imperative that before registering for any professional training or accreditation, individuals must demand proof of CMD registration from the organisers.

Otherwise, participants risk ending up with certificates that cannot be uploaded locally or internationally, and which may not be worth more than the paper on which they are printed,” he said.

Ogunyannwo warned that certificates issued by unregistered organisations carry no legal or professional recognition and could mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

He therefore urged all ADR and professional training providers in Nigeria to “quickly register with CMD” in order to regularize their operations and comply with the law.

“If you are not registered with CMD, then you are not qualified to train, certify or induct mediators and ADR practitioners in Nigeria. Nigerians deserve the best, especially now that they are aware,” he stated.

The MTI President emphasized that his institute is fully registered with CMD and will continue to promote professionalism and compliance in the ADR space.