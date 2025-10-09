Adighije commends Tinubu over N4trn GenCos debt payment plan

…Says move will restore liquidity, efficiency in power sector

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to revamping Nigeria’s power sector following the President’s recent approval for the settlement of N4 trillion legacy debts owed to power generation companies (GenCos).

Speaking at the 2025 National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) Energy Conference in Lagos, where NDPHC was honoured as Power Company of the Year 2025, Adighije described the President’s decision as “a landmark step” that would significantly improve the financial health of the sector.

“With the funds available, we at NDPHC, given our unique mandate as the government’s intervention entity in the power sector, plan to deploy a significant portion of these recovered funds toward converting our power plants from open-cycle to combined-cycle operations,” she said.

According to her, the conversion will not only enhance operational efficiency but also diversify Nigeria’s energy generation mix in line with the nation’s Energy Transition Plan.

A statement by the company said Adighije recalled that in July 2025, President Tinubu had met with chief executives of power generation companies where he urged patience from GenCos and financial institutions while the government engaged auditors and legal firms to review the N4.7 trillion claims.

She noted that the power sector is presently undergoing a major transformation, including the transition to bilateral trading and the adoption of a cost-reflective tariff regime.

“What this means for us is that we are beginning to see increased liquidity within the sector, which in turn is making it more bankable and attractive for investment,” she said.

The NDPHC boss stressed that cash flow remains central to efficiency and sustainability in the power sector, noting that improved liquidity will enable GenCos to reinvest in infrastructure and expand capacity.

She reaffirmed NDPHC’s commitment to supporting ongoing reforms in the sector and called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to ensure energy security and economic growth.

Adighije also expressed appreciation to NAEC for recognizing NDPHC’s contributions to the country’s electricity generation efforts, describing the award as a motivation to further enhance performance.

The event was attended by senior NDPHC executives, including Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Executive Director, Corporate Services, and Engr. Bello Babayo Bello, Executive Director, Networks.