Adeboye hails Nigeria as a unique, happy nation

By OLAYINKA LATONA

Lagos – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described Nigeria as a unique country, praising the resilience and joy of its people despite prevailing challenges.

Speaking during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving service in Ebute-Metta, which coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Pastor Adeboye declared that Nigerians hold the record as some of the happiest people on earth.

“Throughout the whole world, from where the sun rises to where it sets, I can say this with all boldness: there’s hardly any nation on earth like Nigeria,” Adeboye said. “Oh yes, we have our problems, but we hold the world record as the happiest people on earth. Somehow, no matter the situation, we know how to laugh.”

He recalled an encounter in Britain where a woman described Nigerians’ laughter as contagious. “I smiled and said, ‘You don’t know anything. We laugh at whatever, no matter the situation,’” he recounted.

On Surrender to the ‘King of Kings’

Preaching on the theme “King of Kings,” Adeboye urged Nigerians to submit wholly to God’s authority, stressing that true greatness and limitless promotion come only through divine elevation.

“You don’t know the meaning of greatness until you surrender to the King of Kings,” he said. “If you think you are already big and don’t need to surrender to Jesus Christ, no problem. He will leave you where you are. One day you will discover that failure to surrender is cheating yourself.”

Citing biblical examples, including Jonah and the whale and the prophet slain by a lion for disobedience, Adeboye emphasized the importance of carrying out divine assignments faithfully.

Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment to Service

Also in attendance was Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to service while calling for residents’ prayers and cooperation.

Quoting scripture, the governor expressed gratitude for God’s protection over Nigeria and Lagos State: “If the Lord does not build a house, the people building are just building in vain. We need to continue to be in a state of thanksgiving at all times.”

Sanwo-Olu assured that his government remains committed to delivering on its promises. “For as long as I have the breath, I will continue to serve and serve well. My prayer is that God Almighty will take us to that destination,” he said.

Reflecting on his administration’s six-year journey, he added: “This government is a committed one. We wish we could do a lot more, quicker, faster, and better, and by God’s grace, we will.”