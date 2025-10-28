Adebowale: Vibrant political exile we lost in Kosofe – Adeoye

By Olayinka Ajayi

Civilright activist an convener of Concern Kosofe Youths Forum, Comrade Gbenga Adeoye has described the sudden disappearance of Mr. Michael Adebowale, as a rising star forced into the shadows so quickly.

In a chat with newsmen on Monday, Adeoye a close associate of Kafilat Ogbara, said, “He represents what so many young people want: courage, change, and a new kind of politics, but the system does not forgive easily.



“He is presently engaging with All Progressives Congress ,APC, circles among the diaspora in the UK. The man once considered a generational voice is living like a political exile, cut off from the space where his influence once thrived. His absence has created a vacuum in the Kosofe part of Lagos and vibrant political youth, who saw in him the possibility of a different future, as he has been inactive on social media.

“Whether Adebowale will ever reclaim that promise remains uncertain. What is clear is that his story has become more than personal; it is a cautionary tale of ambition colliding with a political system that too often swallows its youngest and brightest whole.



“His story is a symbol of both hope and heartbreak, a reminder of the price young voices often pay in Nigeria’s unforgiving political landscape.



“He is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects within the APC, His bid for political office during the 2021 local government elections brought him visibility and admiration, but it also drew powerful adversaries.



“After completing his studies, he returned briefly in 2023, but his reappearance was short-lived, as it was rumoured that an incident that happened at Solebo Estate in Ifako-Gbagada, saying the scenario convinced him that the dangers remained. Within weeks, he was gone again, retreating to London, his once-active social media accounts dormant, and the intense political pressure forced him to step down that made him flee for his life, though the details of the incident remain unknown.”