ADC to Tinubu: Institute mechanism to track use of security funds

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to institute a transparent mechanism for tracking and auditing the use of federal security funds in the country.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, gave the advice while reacting to Tinubu’s visit to Plateau and his remark at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos.

The party also urged Tinubu to elevate security alertness by coordinating joint military and police deployments with the full involvement of local and state security networks.

The party also tasked the president to commit to regular public reporting on security incidents and outcomes.

The ADC mentioned the security challenges in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and Kwara.

The party urged the president to engage directly with the affected states, local governments, and communities, “listen to their stories, and ask for ideas. (NAN)