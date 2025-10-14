ADC to NASS: Don’t turn Nigeria into a nation of endless campaigns

…Warns early 2026 polls will derail governance, shorten political calendar

…Urges lawmakers to strengthen judiciary, INEC for faster dispute resolution

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned the National Assembly against a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to move the 2027 general elections to November 2026, warning that such a shift could derail governance and plunge the country into a state of perpetual electioneering.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said advancing the election timetable by six months would shorten the effective governance period, distract public officials from their responsibilities, and destabilize Nigeria’s political calendar.

“The ADC believes this amendment risks creating deeper problems for Nigeria’s democracy than it seeks to solve. By cutting the current political calendar by six months, the proposal threatens to push Nigeria into a state of permanent electioneering, where politics dominates governance and development is perpetually on hold,” the statement read.

The party warned that holding elections in November 2026 would trigger early campaign activities as soon as 2025, leaving little room for meaningful policy implementation.

“In practice, elections happening in November 2026 mean campaigns will begin as early as 2025. That leaves barely two years of real governance before political noise takes over,” Abdullahi noted.

According to the ADC, the move would further entrench a culture of politics over performance, adding that Nigeria’s current political experience already shows the dangers of excessive focus on elections rather than governance.

“Even without the amendment, we see what happens when an administration is more focused on retaining power than delivering on its promises. Moving the elections backward will only accelerate this unhealthy trend,” the party said.

Instead of altering the election calendar, the ADC urged lawmakers to focus on strengthening democratic institutions — particularly the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) — to ensure credible polls and faster resolution of election disputes.

“If the goal of the amendment is to ensure that election petitions are concluded before inaugurations, the solution lies in enforcing strict timelines for tribunals, reforming electoral laws, and improving institutional capacity,” Abdullahi said.

Citing examples from other democracies such as Kenya, Indonesia, Ghana, and South Africa, the ADC noted that electoral disputes can be resolved promptly without shifting election dates.

“Kenya’s Supreme Court decides presidential petitions within 14 days; Indonesia and Ghana also resolve such cases swiftly. The amendment Nigeria needs is one that ensures timely electoral justice through institutional efficiency, not by altering the election timetable,” the statement added.

The party emphasized that Nigerians deserve effective governance, not endless politicking.

“The people of Nigeria are not just voters — they are citizens who expect good governance as the dividend of democracy. Nigeria cannot afford a system where government campaigns for two years and governs for two,” Abdullahi warned.

The ADC therefore called on the National Assembly to drop the proposal and instead channel its constitutional review efforts toward reforms that strengthen democracy and improve governance.