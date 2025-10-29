ADC moves to end Adamawa leadership crisis, recognises Dasin-led interim exco

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recognised the process that produced Barrister Sadiq Dasin as the Interim Chairman of its Adamawa State chapter, calling on aggrieved members to embrace peace and reconciliation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the exercise, which took place on Saturday, October 25, and was supervised by the National Vice Chairman for the North East, was in line with the approval and guidelines set by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Abdullahi recalled that at its meeting of October 8, 2025, the NWC resolved to establish Interim Executive Committees across states to manage the affairs of the party pending further directives.

“The party, after due investigations, considers the Saturday, October 25 process supervised by the National Vice Chairman for the North East, which produced Barrister Sadiq Dasin as the Interim Party Chairman in Adamawa State, to be in line with the NWC approval and guidelines,” the statement read in part.

The ADC appealed to members who participated in separate processes to “have a rethink and follow the path of reconciliation.”

It also urged the new interim chairman to extend a hand of fellowship to all stakeholders and address genuine grievances.

Abdullahi reiterated the party’s commitment to fairness, justice, and internal democracy, warning that acts of indiscipline that threaten unity will not be tolerated.

“The party will not condone any act capable of jeopardising ongoing efforts to build a strong and truly democratic organisation,” he added.

