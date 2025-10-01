ADC in Crisis: Lukman warns of power struggle, says party risking irrelevance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — A founding member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State, Salihu Lukman, has raised alarm over what he described as intensifying internal wrangling that threatens the survival of the party.

In a statement issued to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day, Lukman lamented that rather than consolidating into a viable opposition platform, the ADC was being consumed by “the madness of controlling structures of the party.”

“Unfortunately, instead of working to build the party, we are setting ourselves up to produce a party whose business will be limited to presenting candidates for elections,” he said.

He accused some politicians, already positioning for the 2027 elections, of engaging in a desperate scramble to dominate the party and exclude rivals.

Lukman specifically appealed to key opposition figures, including former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Malam Jaafaru Sani, and Alhaji Bashir Saidu, to discourage the struggle for control of party structures.

He admitted that his closeness to a Senator “aggressively seeking to control ADC structures in Zone 2” had strained his relationship with an incumbent Senator.

The party stalwart, who maintained he had no personal political ambition, warned that continuous infighting would only strengthen the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Anybody who is not ready to work as part of a united opposition in Kaduna State is consciously or unconsciously working for APC,” he cautioned.

Lukman urged stakeholders to embrace collective leadership, stressing that the ADC must aspire to form a government rooted in teamwork rather than producing “emperors as governors.”