ADC expels Kaduna Deputy chairman, eight others for alleged misconduct

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its Deputy Chairman, Ahmed Tijani Mustapha, and eight other officials over alleged gross misconduct.

Their expulsion followed resolutions reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) held in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to the SEC, the affected members — including the State Publicity Secretary, Engr. Idris Musa — were accused of insubordination, convening unauthorized meetings, falsifying documents, and extorting party members, actions the party said were capable of tarnishing its image.

Others expelled are: Sulaiman Abdullahi, State Vice Chairman (Zone 1), Gambo Sani, State Treasurer, Magaji Maiwada, State Financial Secretary, Danlami Dabai Musa, State Legal Adviser, Saura Muhammed,, State Coordinator of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), Ibrahim Muhammed, Deputy Youth Leader and Mansur Gaga.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the State Chairman, Elder Patrick D. Ambut, said the decision was taken to protect the integrity of the ADC and ensure strict adherence to its constitution.

He accused the Deputy Chairman of abusing his office and engaging in impersonation — acts he said were capable of causing disunity within the party in Kaduna State and across the North-West zone.

“As law-abiding members of the ADC, we remain committed to upholding the constitution and maintaining discipline within our ranks,” Ambut stated.

The SEC also directed the Deputy State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Tagwai, to assume the role of Acting Publicity Secretary pending further organizational adjustments.