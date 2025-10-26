Actress Arameedey Pelumi launches YouTube Talk Show “Gist Lounge With Meedey”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Arameedey Pelumi Kayode, popularly known as Meedey, has officially launched her YouTube channel, Arameedey TV, with the premiere of her flagship show titled “Gist Lounge With Meedey.”

The new talk show, which debuts today at 6 p.m., promises to be an unfiltered and engaging platform where no topic is off-limits. According to Meedey, “Gist Lounge With Meedey” is a no-holds-barred forum that delves into gossip, love, relationships, and happenings in the Nigerian film industry.

“This is not your regular show — it’s where real gist meets real life. It’s a space where we laugh, learn, and talk without filters,” the actress said while announcing the launch.

The actress described the project as a labor of love, highlighting the effort and creativity she has invested in bringing the show to life. Fans are encouraged to visit YouTube, subscribe to Arameedey TV, and join the premiere at 6 p.m.

Meedey hopes the show will resonate with viewers who enjoy candid, entertaining, and relatable conversations.

“Gist Lounge With Meedey” is now streaming exclusively on Arameedey TV on YouTube.