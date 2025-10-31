Action Collective hails Senator Natasha on two years of ‘courageous representation’

Akpoti-Uduaghan

A national policy and advocacy group, Action Collective, has congratulated Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on her second anniversary in office, commending her resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to public service despite political intimidation, institutional harassment and illegal suspension.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, the group said the Senator’s two years in the National Assembly have been marked by visible impact through constituency project commissioning and empowerment initiatives that have directly benefited the people of Kogi Central.

According to Action Collective, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s steadfastness in fulfilling her mandate stands as a beacon of hope for Nigerian democracy, especially given the numerous challenges she has faced since assuming office.

“Despite her illegal suspension, harassment through the judiciary, and pressure from political actors, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remained resolute in her mission to represent and empower her people,” the statement read. “Her courage to continue working for her constituents under such adversity reflects true leadership and dedication to the ideals of justice, equity, and democratic service.”

Mr. Onyejuwe clarified that the Senator’s invitation to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and other distinguished members of the National Assembly to attend her second anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at her Ihiama residence, is a normal legislative courtesy extended during such occasions, reflecting unity, respect, and camaraderie among colleagues in the National Assembly.

He stressed that the invitation should not be politicised or misinterpreted, noting that it aligns with long-standing parliamentary tradition, where members celebrate milestones collectively, regardless of party affiliations or political differences.

“The Action Collective joins the good people of Kogi Central and well-wishers across the country to celebrate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for her courage, resilience, and unwavering focus on people-centred representation. Her story is an inspiration to all Nigerians who believe in democracy and justice,” the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its support for leaders who, like Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, continue to demonstrate integrity, service, and accountability in governance despite daunting challenges.