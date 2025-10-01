Action Alliance rejects Osogbo court ruling, reaffirms Udeze as national chairman

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The national leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has disagreed with a recent judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, which recognized the Adekunle Rufai Omoaje-led executive as the authentic leadership of the party.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Vernimbe James, the party urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to recognize Chief Kenneth Udeze as its national chairman.

The statement noted that the leadership issue had previously been addressed by multiple judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Court of Appeal, which recognized Udeze’s leadership.

It further recalled that an appeal on the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court (Appeal No: SC/CV/162/2024: Adekunle Rufai Omoaje & ORS vs Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, Kenneth Udeze, Action Alliance (AA) and INEC).

“The Osogbo judgment has not set aside the earlier judgments of the FCT High Court, the Federal High Court Abuja, and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Chief Udeze’s leadership,” the statement read.

The party also appealed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to consider centralizing all Action Alliance-related cases in Abuja, where earlier decisions on the leadership matter were delivered, in order to avoid conflicting judgments.