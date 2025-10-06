ACPN flags off campaign to promote Pharmacy Rx Emblem

Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria

By Aishat Aliu

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has declared October as Pharmacy Rx Emblem Month, a nationwide initiative to promote the visibility, trust, and professional integrity of community pharmacists across the country.

National Chairman of the association, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, made the declaration during a press conference held at the ACPN Secretariat on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Ezeh described the declaration as a milestone in the association’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the role of community pharmacy in public health.

“It gives me great honor and joy to stand before you today as we formally declare this month as Pharmacy Rx Emblem Month. This special designation is not just symbolic recognition, but a powerful statement reaffirming the central role of community pharmacy in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

Ezeh explained that the Rx emblem, a universal symbol of trust, professionalism, and healing, serves as a mark of authenticity for registered community pharmacies. He noted that the emblem distinguishes genuine pharmacies where Nigerians can access safe medicines and professional pharmaceutical care from unlicensed or unregulated outlets.

“By dedicating this month to the emblem, we are showcasing community pharmacy premises as unique sanctuaries where patients can confidently access genuine medicines, expert advice, and comprehensive healthcare services,” he stated.

The ACPN boss emphasized that community pharmacies are more than just medicine dispensing points. He described them as “vital neighborhood health hubs” offering patient counseling, chronic disease management, preventive care, and wellness support.

“In an era where counterfeit and substandard medicines threaten public safety, the Rx emblem stands as a beacon of assurance and authenticity, guiding patients to where quality and professionalism are guaranteed,” he added.

According to him, the objectives of the Pharmacy Rx Emblem Month include promoting public awareness of the emblem’s significance, reinforcing the bond between pharmacists and their communities, and showcasing the broad range of services offered by community pharmacies nationwide.

Ezeh further urged Nigerians to see community pharmacists as the most accessible healthcare professionals, often serving as the first point of contact for millions seeking medical advice and treatment.

“Let us use this month to tell our story boldly, that community pharmacy remains the most accessible healthcare facility,” he said.

In his closing remarks, the ACPN chairman called on government, healthcare stakeholders, and the general public to support community pharmacists in their mission to deliver quality healthcare and protect lives.

“Together, let us make the Rx emblem shine as a trusted guide to safe medicines, professional care, and healthier living,” he concluded.

The ACPN reiterated its commitment to empowering community pharmacists, promoting ethical pharmacy practice, and protecting the public through quality healthcare delivery.