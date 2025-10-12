Ace Autistic Star Kind Toby to perform at ‘The Big Concert’ in Abuja

Tobechi Achionye, popularly known as Kind Toby, a multi-talented young musician, artist, and pianist living with autism, is set to captivate audiences at the highly anticipated “The Big Concert 2.0” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The concert, organized by Shyne Band in collaboration with Transcorp Hilton, will take place on October 25, 2025, at the Congress Hall, Abuja. Kind Toby will perform alongside other notable artists headlining the event.

The decision to feature the ace autistic performer was reached following a meeting between his management team and Shyne Band, one of Nigeria’s most renowned live music groups.

Represented by Mr. Noni Okocha, Founder of the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative, Kind Toby’s participation underscores the organization’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and visibility for young people of all abilities.

According to Okocha, “The collaboration embodies the belief that when we give equal opportunities to all, we enrich our art, our communities, and our shared humanity.”

Shyne Band, celebrated for its electrifying performances and musical excellence, is using its platform to promote diversity and showcase extraordinary talent in all its forms.

Their partnership with Kind Toby sends a strong message — that creativity knows no boundaries and every voice deserves a stage.

Kind Toby’s musical journey has been defined by resilience and brilliance. His natural rhythm, unique sound interpretation, and passionate energy have continued to inspire audiences and professionals across Nigeria’s creative industry.

Together with Shyne Band, he is demonstrating that inclusion is not merely an act of kindness but a catalyst for innovation within the entertainment space.

“Music is a universal language,” said Mr. Felix, CEO and Founder of Shyne Band. “By performing alongside Tobechi, we are reminded that every person — regardless of ability — has something extraordinary to contribute.”

This groundbreaking collaboration positions Shyne Band not just as entertainers but as advocates for change, using the power of sound and visibility to build a more inclusive creative industry in Nigeria and beyond.