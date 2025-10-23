Access Holdings reports ₦2.5trn gross earnings in H1 2025

Lagos, Nigeria- October 24, 2025: Access Holdings Plc (“the Group” or “the Company”) today announced its half-year audited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The Group’s financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, reflect the resilience of our business model, the diversification of our revenue streams, and the steady progress to the execution of our five-year strategic plan.

Gross earnings increased by 13.8% year-on-year to ₦2.5 trillion in H1 2025 from ₦2.2 trillion in H1 2024, driven by strong growth in interest income which increased by 38.9% year-on-year to ₦2.0 trillion from ₦1.5 billion in H1 2024.

Net interest income also increased by 91.8% year-on-year to ₦984.6 billion in H1 2025 from ₦513.4 billion in H1 2024.

Complementing this performance was a growth in net fees and commission income, which increased by 16.1% year-on-year to ₦237.7billion in H1 2025 from ₦204.7 billion in H1 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) closed at ₦320.6 billion and ₦215.9 billion respectively underscoring the strength and resilience of our business model in the markets we operate in.

Key balance sheet indicators remain strong with total assets, customer deposits, loans and advances, and shareholders’ equity closing at ₦42.4 trillion, ₦22.9 trillion, ₦13.2 trillion ₦3.8 trillion respectively.

The Banking group demonstrated resilient performance in H1 2025. Interest income grew by 38.7% year-on-year to ₦2.0 trillion in H1 2025 from ₦1.5 trillion in H1 2024. Net interest income increased by 85%, from ₦536.7 billion in H1 2024 to ₦992.7 billion in H1 2025. Fee and commission income increased by 27% to ₦294.9 in H1 2025 from ₦232.5 billion in H1 2024 driven by increased transaction volumes. Profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) closed at ₦303.0 billion and ₦199.3 billion respectively.

Banking group subsidiaries contributed 65% to the Banking group’s profit before tax (PBT) in H1 2025. This result highlights our journey towards sustainable performance and execution across our key African and international markets.

The Group’s non-banking subsidiaries maintained a strong growth momentum. For Access – ARM Pensions, financial performance was robust, with revenue up 29.9% to ₦21.0 billion and profit before tax up 65.1% to ₦13.1 billion. The business delivered a solid ROAE of 48.1%, a cost-to-income ratio of 35.1%, and a PBT margin of 62.5%, underscoring strong operational efficiency and profitability.

Hydrogen Payments recorded a 40.5% growth in top-line revenue compared to H1

Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 273% year-on-year. The total transaction value processed increased by 211%, reaching ₦41.1 trillion in H1 2025, up from ₦13.8 trillion in H1 2024.

Access Insurance Brokers has sustained strong momentum, recording a 125% year-on-year increase in gross written premium, 146% growth in revenue, and a 161% improvement in profit before tax (PBT).

Oxygen X, the Group’s digital lending arm, has sustained strong momentum since launch in Q3 2024, delivering ₦5.4 billion in revenue and ₦2.2 billion in profit before tax in H1 2025.

Access Holdings’ businesses are well-positioned to deepen m