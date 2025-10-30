Access Holdings records N3.9 trillion gross earnings in nine months

Access Holdings PLC on Thursday announced its nine-month ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”) results, recording gross earnings of ₦3.9trillion, which represented a rise by 14.1% year-on-year over ₦3.4trillion as at Q3 2024.



This performance was driven by sustained growth in both interest and fees and commission, reflecting the strength of the Group’s diversified earnings base and improved performance from core operations across its banking and non-banking businesses.

Maintaining the same momentum, gross earnings rose by 56.2% quarter-on-quarter from ₦2.5trillion as at Half Year (H1) 2025.

Interest income rose by 21.1% year-on-year to ₦2.9 trillion in Q3 2025, compared to ₦2.4 trillion in Q3 2024. Net interest income also increased by 48.9% to ₦1.3 trillion from ₦845 billion in the same period. This performance was driven by loan book expansion, reflecting our disciplined risk management approach and a strategic focus towards higher-yielding, quality assets to strengthen portfolio returns.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, interest income and net interest income grew by 42.1% and 27.8%, respectively, from ₦2.0 trillion and ₦984 billion in H1 2025.



There was 44.3% growth in net fee and commission to N 476billion in Q3 2025 from N 330billion in Q3 2024, reflecting higher transaction volumes and increased customer activity across digital and payment channels across both periods.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net fee and commission income also increased by 100.8% from N 237billion in H1 2025.



While total non-interest income declined marginally by 8.1% to ₦872 billion in Q3 2025 from ₦984trillion in Q3 2024, the Group’s growth momentum from core operations continues to support overall earnings trajectory.



Operating income rose 18.8% to ₦2.13 trillion in Q3 2025 from ₦1.8trillion in Q3 2024.

Impairment on loans increased by 141.5% to N 350billion as of Q3 2025 from N 145billion in Q3 2024.

Operating expenses increased marginally by 6.7% in Q3 2025 to N 1.2trillion from N 1.1trillion in Q3 2024. The cost-to-income ratio (CIR) improved to 54.6% in Q3 2025 from 60.8% as at Q3 2024, as revenue growth outpaced operating expenses. We expect cost-to-income ratio to stay moderated from ongoing efficiency initiatives, cost optimization measures, and stronger revenue across the Group.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased by 10.4% to N 616billion in Q3 2025 from N 558billion in Q3 2024. Profit after tax moderated to N 447billion in Q3 2025 from N 458billion in Q3 2024.